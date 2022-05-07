Ranveer Singh talks about his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar: I said yes to the script on the spot

Ranveer Singh is all set to entertain his fans in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor has been going all out to promote the film. The comedy social drama is slated to hit the theatres on 13 May this year. Produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, this film marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. Recently, Ranveer Singh opened about his upcoming project and revealed that he said yes to the script on the spot.

"The unique thing about the script was that I had never heard of such a story before. When I narrated the film, I was crying and laughing at the same time. To induce such a feeling, that's a rare film. Even though he is a first-time director, it is also for the first time in my life, I said 'yes' to a script on the spot! I said, 'I have to do this film!',” Ranveer shared while speaking to IANS.

Apart from Ranveer and Shalini, the film also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi playing supporting roles. Besides Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. The Bajirao Mastani actor also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Anniyan.

