Ranveer Singh talks about playing badminton with Deepika Padukone: It's been 10 years and I am yet to beat her

Ranveer Singh is a big-time sports enthusiast and he has proved it time and again. His love for football is unmatched and the actor is often seen gushing about his favourite team. Interestingly, his ladylove Deepika Padukone has also been active in sports and has played badminton at national levels before venturing into Bollywood. So, when Ranveer was recently quizzed about having a badminton competition with Deepika, the actor was all praises for the actress and admitted that she does give him a tough time during the game.

During his recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Ranveer that he has never won a game against Deepika. “We started dating in 2012. It's been 10 years and I am yet to beat her. And it's not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating,” he added. He also emphasised that while his game has improved over the years, he is still unable to beat Deepika. To note, Deepika has got her skills from daddy Prakash Padukone who has been one of the greatest badminton players in India.

Ranveer also spoke about playing badminton with his father in law and said that Prakash Padukone never fails to amaze him with his fame. He also emphasised how the legendary badminton player puts up a show every time he picks up a racquet. Ranveer stated, “He has got this almost saint-like energy. He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids, that is invaluable”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year. Besides, Ranveer will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde and is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

