Ranveer Singh talks about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Kathak scene, actor reveals best compliment so far

Ranveer Singh, the supremely talented actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama, which is helmed by senior filmmaker Karan Johar, features Ranveer as the titular character Rocky Randhawa, a dim-witted yet good-hearted Punjabi boy. Alia Bhatt appeared in the role of Rani in the film. In a recent Instagram chat with his fans and followers, the talented actor answered some fun questions about the film and his role.

Ranveer Singh opens up about his prep for the Kathak scene

As you may know, the versatile actor stunned his fans and cine-goers by performing a stunning Kathak dance sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh and his co-star Tota Roy Chowdhury won millions of hearts with their graceful moves in an important sequence in the film, by recreating the popular number 'Dola Re Dola.' While Chowdhury, who played Alia Bhatt's father in the film, learned Kathak for over 6 months for the perfection of his role, Ranveer practiced for over a month.

In his recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, a follower asked the actor: "Your Kathak in the film was surprising... How much time did you take to learn?" The actor, who is on a high with the excellent reviews he has been receiving, replied: "It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the muscle mass that I was packing at the time!"

Ranveer about the best compliment he received so far

Later, another follower asked Ranveer Singh about the best compliment he received for his performance in the Karan Johar directorial. "Best compliment you got for RRKPK from whom?" asked a follower. However, the actor, who is unable to choose one from the millions of praises he received, revealed that he has been getting long letters from his admirers. "Many! There's been such an immense outpouring of love for Rocky. I'm overwhelmed... Lambe lambe love letters mil rahe hain... I'm so grateful," he replied.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar made a comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is set to emerge as the biggest hit of his career. Along with Ranveer and Alia, the romantic drama features a stellar star cast including veteran actor Dharmendra, actress-MP Jaya Bachchan, National award-winner Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others in the pivotal roles.

