Ranveer Singh in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar to step into the shoes of Anil Kapoor for Mr India’s spin off?

As per a report, Bollywood’s classic blockbuster Mr India is all set to get a spin off featuring Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, Singh is in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar to step into Anil Kapoor’s shoes for Mr India 2.

A film that remains close to every 90’s kid’s heart is none other than the 1987 classic, Mr India starring Anil Kapoor, and Amrish Puri. From the iconic dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ to Anil’s vanishing act due to a scientific watch, everything about Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India was special. Now, it looks like Bollywood is all set to come up with a spin off from Anil’s Mr India and it may just feature none other than Gully Boy star .

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, producer-director Ali Abbas Zafar is in advance talks with Mr Singh for a spin off which will be based on the modern times. The report stated that the film will not be a reboot nor a remake of the original but will be a spin off in the current times. Reportedly, Ranveer has liked the idea of the film and is in initial talks with Ali about it. The report also mentioned that Ali is being extra careful with the script of the film as Mr India starring Anil continues to be one of the most iconic films ever made in Bollywood.

A source told the portal that a leading Bollywood superstar would be cast as the iconic villain Mogambo. The source informed the portal, “It’s neither a sequel nor a remake, but more of a spin-off of the original film set in the modern times. The film is in the pre-production stage and Ali has already locked the first draft of the script. Taking cue from Mr. India is a big deal, and Ali is being cautious with every step that he is taking.”

Well, if the report about Ranveer doing Mr India 2 turns out to be true, it will surely be something to look out for knowing Singh's love and adulation for Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, there were also reports of Ali working on a superhero film starring . However, his first project as a producer is Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli. The film will hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ‘83 lined up. Soon, Singh will begin shooting for ’s Takht. Next up for Ranveer is Kabir Khan’s ‘83 that will be released on April 10, 2020.

