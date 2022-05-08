Ranveer Singh teaches fans how to pull off a vibrant yellow suit effortlessly; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. He is considered to be one of the finest actors in today’s time. From playing a Delhi boy to embodying larger-than-life onscreen characters, Ranveer has given some incredible performances in his career. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar. Apart from his movies, Ranveer Singh is quite popular on social media handles.

On Sunday, Ranveer took to his photo-sharing application and shared a picture in a vibrant yellow suit. The actor donned a funky hat and had his usual full-grown beard and moustache look. The ‘83’ actor completed his outfit with a pair of sunglasses and posed stylishly for the camera. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans could not stop showering love on him. One of the social media users wrote, “Yellow yellow handsome fellow,” while another one commented, "Unique look... would love to try one day”. Apart from fans, wifey Deepika Padukone also rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Yellow yellow, you’re my fellow…”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Cirkus in his pipeline.

