Ranveer Singh tears up during IG Live as fans dedicate heartwarming video for completing 10 years in Bollywood

In the live session, Ranveer Singh was seen sitting in a vanity room as he watched a video which his die-hard fans had made for him.

completes a decade in the show business and there were waterworks! Yes, the actor couldn't help but get emotional during his Instagram Live session on Thursday. Around 6 pm on Thursday, Ranveer went live on Instagram. While no one knew what the actor would do, Ranveer gave a surprise for his millions of fans. On the live session, Ranveer was seen sitting in a vanity room dressed in a tracksuit. The actor then proceeded to play a video which his die-hard fans had made for him.

The live session showed the actor enjoying the special dedication by his fans as the actor danced and sent flying kisses to them. After watching the fan video for the first time, Ranveer was definitely touched as the actor took a moment to gather himself. Ranveer found it difficult to express his feelings and teared up as he took a tissue and started wiping his tears.

Referring to the video, Ranveer said, "Thank you for making this day so special for me. Everybody is just so amazing. This song is out of the world. I will see this again and again. I love you all. That was the best gift ever and I have the best fans." The actor let his feelings all out as he joined his hands together and thanked his fans.

3 | From Ranveer’s live in Instagram, showing his reaction after a video presented by fans to him

—-

٣ | البث المباشر لرانفير بالانستقرام، يصور ردة فعله بعد فيديو قُدّم من معجبينه له

—-

A DECADE OF RANVEER SINGH pic.twitter.com/5zh6RIkiaZ — Ranveer UAE FC (@RanveeriansUAE) December 10, 2020

Ranveer went on to watch the fan tribute for a second time and said, "This has really made my day. This song is too good. Performed like stars. Thanks for this unprecedented and unexpected love. Thanks for this heartwarming gift on this very special day. Am so blessed and grateful. It's been an amazing journey. You'll mean the world to me. I have the best fans. Was glad to gather myself and speak to you. This was very very special. I hope to keep putting in the work."

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh celebrates 10 year milestone in films by visiting a theatre; Calls it 'sacred chamber of dreams'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×