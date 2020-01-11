Ranveer Singh teases fans by sharing a poster of the sports drama '83; Check it out

Ranveer Singh has recently teased his fans by sharing a new poster of his upcoming sports drama, 83 on his Instagram handle. Check it out.

The sports drama ’83 happens to be one of the most awaited and talked – about movies of the year. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. It’s story actually takes us back to the 1983 Cricket World Cup which saw the Indian Cricket team lift the World Cup as they won against West Indies. ’83 features as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev much to the excitement of fans.

The makers as well as the star cast of the movie have been sharing bits and pieces related to it on social media from time to time. Recently, Ranveer Singh has teased the fans again by sharing a new poster of the sports drama on his Instagram handle. The actor writes, “It’s coming” implying that the movie will hit the theatres very soon. However, Ranveer has not revealed any other piece of information along with the post.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s latest Instagram post below:

Apart from Ranveer Singh, ’83 stars , Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrita Puri, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar and others in crucial roles. For the unversed, Deepika plays Ranveer’s on – screen wife, Romi in the movie. The biographical sports drama has been directed by Kabir Khan and is co – produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. Are you excited to watch ’83 in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

