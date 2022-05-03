Ranveer Singh teases Mouni Roy, blames her for global warming; Are you watching Deepika Padukone?

Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor has carved a niche for himself and needless to add, his acting prowess is unmatched. After 83, Ranveer is now gearing up to showcase his magic in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. Ranveer is currently promoting his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is set to release on May 13.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh appeared on DID Li'L masters to promote his film. He shared a video with Mouni Roy and captioned it, "The real reason for global warming @imouniroy." In the video, Ranveer can be seen saying, " Mouni Ji, desh me heat wave chal rahi hain, kuch toh reham karo." The actor further added, "Waise bhi if things get too hot in here, I have come prepared” and picked up a fire extinguisher. Are you watching Deepika Padukone? On the show, Ranveer was seen in his trademark quirky attire while Mouni made jaws drop in a stunning black and silver lehenga.

Click HERE to watch.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Cirkus in his pipeline.

