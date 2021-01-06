Ranveer Singh thanks 'Colossus of a Captain' Kapil Dev on his birthday with an inspiring '83 video; WATCH

On Kapil Dev's birthday, Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen essaying the former Indian Cricket legend in '83, took to social media to drop the sweetest wish for him. With it, he shared an inspiring video of Kapil Dev from the poster launch of '83.

A film that is among the most highly anticipated releases of 2021 is starrer '83. The film will see Ranveer step into the shoes of India's legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev. Today, as the legend celebrates his birthday, Ranveer could not stop himself from showering love on Kapil Dev. The actor, who is quite excited about playing the legend in '83, shared a sweet wish along with a video montage of sweet memories from the poster launch and training for the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ranveer shared a video snippet that featured Kapil Dev sharing his inspiring words and advice with all. In the backdrop, we can also see video snippets from the training time for Ranveer and other actors with Kapil Dev. Not just this, we also get to see Ranveer bowing down to Kapil at the launch event along with other actors from the film and director Kabir Khan. The video ends with a birthday wish for Kapil Dev. Also, it says 'coming soon the story of Kapil's Devils!"

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev."

Take a look at Ranveer's wish for Kapil Dev:

Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev pic.twitter.com/gOVZLCYf3A — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the film's posters were launched at an event in Chennai where Kapil Dev also was present with the other cast and crew of the film. The film stars as Romi Dev alongside Ranveer Singh who will be seen as Kapil Dev. The release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be announced.

