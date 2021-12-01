Ranveer Singh thanks fans on response to trailer & calls 83 'glorious tribute', asks Kabir Khan to take a bow
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press…people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie- it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s out the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983-‘Kapil’s Devil’s! These men are legends and it’s an honour to be part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen.”
The post further reads, “Once again thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, It’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow.”
Take a look at the post here:
The film is based on the iconic historic win of India winning the world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 24 of this month.
