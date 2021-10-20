Ranveer Singh 'thanks' Katrina Kaif with a special message for THIS reason and it has a Sooryavanshi connect

It has been a long wait for fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif to see them in theatres in their film Sooryavanshi. Now, the wait is all set to be over this Diwali as the Rohit Shetty film releases in theatres. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in a cameo as Simmba and well, fans are excited about seeing him again in Rohit's film. Amid this, recently, Katrina joined Rohit to kick off Sooryavanshi promotions and they both paid a visit to Ranveer on an episode of The Big Picture.

Post shooting the episode with Sooryavanshi team, Ranveer had a special message for Katrina and well, it certainly leaves us excited about the show. Katrina had shared her look for the episode recently in a series of photos on her Instagram handle and Ranveer could not resist dropping a comment on it. Thanking Katrina for gracing his show, Ranveer seemed over the moon about Sooryavanshi co-star and director's appearance on an episode. He wrote, "What a blast k! thank you for coming and making it such a special episode !"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Katrina recently kicked off the promotions for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi and dropped stunning photos in a white gown. Her beautiful look mesmerised fans and her photos went viral on social media. On the other hand, the first song from the film Aila Re Aila is all set to drop on October 21. It will feature Ranveer, Akshay and Ajay Devgn and fans are excited about it. The film is directed by Rohit and it stars Katrina and Akshay in the lead. It is all set to release on Diwali 2021 in theatres.

