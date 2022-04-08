Ranveer Singh reveals what inspired him to play a Gujarati Man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors of this generation. Fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor has a lot of exciting films in his kitty and we bet fans are eagerly waiting for all of them. Well, one of the most-talked-about films of Singh is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This film will see the actor playing a Gujrati character on the silver screen after almost 9 years. The last time he played one was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Raam-Leela which garnered him a lot of praise and awards. In a recent interview with Mid-Day Ranveer opened his heart about playing a Gujrati character once again.

Ranveer Singh played a lover boy in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela but in Jayeshbhai Jordaar he will be seen as a small-time Gujrat-based businessman. Talking about his role the Bajirao Mastani actor said that he is playing a Gujrati man again after Ram-Leela, a film that gave him the standing of a star in this industry. The actor feels that Ram-Leela made fans shower him with love. He quipped that even today people from the community talk about how much they loved his performance in the film.

Ranveer Singh further acknowledged the fact that he walked into Jayeshbhai Jordaar better prepared. Talking about the Gujarati culture he said that he loves everything about that state, its culture, its vibrancy, and most importantly, its people. Hence he was inspired to become a Gujarati man. The actor hopes that the community loves the film and his performance.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Arjun Reddy fame, Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer Singh. The social comedy marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini.

