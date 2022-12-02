Ranveer Singh to be a part of Golmaal 5? Cirkus director Rohit Shetty has to say THIS

The trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is finally here! The highly-anticipated film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, has been directed by Rohit Shetty and it also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee among others. Deepika Padukone also makes a special cameo in her husband's film, Cirkus. The film features Ranveer Singh in a double role and the story of Cirkus takes place in the 1960s. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. Meanwhile, the period comedy film is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

Earlier today, at the trailer launch event of Cirkus , Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about the fifth part of Golmaal and revealed that Ranveer is also going to be a part of it. This will mark the fourth collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor. While Cirkus is Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan. They also collaborated for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi , in which Ranveer had an extended cameo. Meanwhile, the music of Cirkus is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Ranveer Singh work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, the Bajirao Mastani actor also has several projects in the pipeline including Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 28th April 2023.

Next, the actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.