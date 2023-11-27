Ranveer Singh to be honored at Red Sea International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, acclaimed for his stellar performances in movies such as Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, and numerous others over the years, is poised to receive recognition on a global platform. The charismatic actor is set to be honored at the upcoming edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, scheduled to commence in Saudi Arabia this week.

Ranveer Singh among honorees at Red Sea International Film Festival

Scheduled to commence on November 30 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival is poised to celebrate the art of cinema and recognize outstanding talents. Among the distinguished honorees recently unveiled for the festival, Ranveer Singh shares the spotlight with esteemed names such as Diane Kruger and Abdullah Al-Sadhan.

As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, has hailed Ranveer as "an icon of Hindi cinema." Al-Turki expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to be recognizing each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition.”

According to the festival website, the Red Sea: Honoree Award symbolizes "great respect and appreciation on the part of the Festival for those with profound cinematic contributions from all over the world."

Ranveer Singh on the work front

Ranveer Singh's latest venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, garnered widespread acclaim for its contemporary narrative and exploration of gender norms, alongside stellar acting performances. This film marked his first under the direction of Karan Johar and a reunion with actress Alia Bhatt, his co-star from Gully Boy.

Excitingly, Ranveer and Alia are rumored to join forces once more for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Additionally, Ranveer is engrossed in the filming of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, a cop universe movie that boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Adding to his impressive lineup, Ranveer is set to headline Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. A tantalizing first look teaser showcasing Ranveer in character has already been unveiled.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone prefers ‘quality’ over ‘quantum’ when spending time with Ranveer Singh