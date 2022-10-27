Ranveer Singh to receive Marrakech International Film Festival’s Étoile d’or

Ranveer Singh ’s stardom has crossed boundaries and he is equally known on international platforms too. The news is going on that he will soon be honoured with the Étoile d’Or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. It is set to take place from 11th to 19th November. To note, the Gully Boy actor is not the first one to receive the honour. Earlier, Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan have also received this honour.

As per News18, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said that he is humbled and thrilled to receive the tribute. “The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this recognition. It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year. I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with a bowed head and folded hands,” he added.

Apart from Ranveer, Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid will also receive this honour. In 12 years of his cinematic journey, Singh has become one of the most celebrated actors in Hindi cinema and has admirers across the globe with stirring films such as ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

Ranveer’s upcoming work:

The actor will next be seen in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.