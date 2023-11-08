‘Ranveer Singh told me to do it’: Ashley Graham hops on ‘just looking like a wow trend’; WATCH

A new social media trend is taking the internet by storm, and it's gaining immense popularity. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Ranveer Singh have already hopped on the trend, each putting their unique spin on the lines, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." The latest addition to this viral craze is model Ashley Graham, who, after her recent visit to India for a fashion event, disclosed that it was none other than Ranveer Singh who encouraged her to participate. Fans were captivated by this unexpected crossover, and couldn't contain their excitement.

Ashley Graham reveals Ranveer Singh asked her to join new viral trend

On Wednesday, November 8, international model Ashley Graham took to Instagram to join the viral trend. In a captivating reel, she elegantly recited the lines of the meme while adorned in a stunning golden saree, showcasing her beauty with flair. In the caption, she playfully revealed, "@ranveersingh told me to do it!!! just looking like a wow."

Have a look!

For the unversed, Ashley Graham and Ranveer Singh attended a recent fashion event in Mumbai. Ashley turned heads in a dazzling golden saree paired with an elegant cape. Her ensemble was complemented by a striking heavy neckpiece and a matha patti that accentuated her flowing hair. Meanwhile, Ranveer showcased his signature style in a sleek black ensemble during his ramp walk.

ALSO READ: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash ft. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika-Varun Dhawan and more