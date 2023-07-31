Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Choudhury's Dola Re Dola from RRKPK is a hit in Kolkata and THIS video is proof

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on its way to becoming a box office success. It has not just collected excellent reviews from the critics and people of the film industry but also from the general public. This Karan Johar film has been accepted by the audiences and is receiving an exceptional response in the theaters. Many videos of people enjoying themselves have surfaced on the internet. One sequence of Ranveer Singh and Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury, who plays Alia’s father in the film, dancing to the tunes of Dola Re Dola has been receiving immense love from the viewers. Here's a closer look.

Kolkata cheers for Ranveer Singh-Tota Roy Choudhury’s dance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In the film, Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Rani Chatterjee who hails from a Bengali family, while Bengali actors Tota Roy Choudhury and Churni Ganguly, are playing her parents. Rani’s father is a Kathak dancer in the film who was neither accepted by the society nor by his own father. He struggled all his life but due to his mother’s (Shabana Azmi) support, he managed to become a professional dancer.

There is a sequence in the film where Rocky’s (Ranveer) family makes fun of his dance. In comes the redemption of Rocky, who learns that there is no gender to talent. He learns from Rani’s father and performs a dance with him at Durga Puja on the hit number from Devdas ‘Dola Re Dola’. This heart touching scene as well as Ranveer and Tota’s energetic dance moves have won immense love from the viewers in Kolkata. Tota Roy Choudhury took to his Instagram and shared a video of the Kolkata audience bursting into applause after the scene. Have a look:

Ranveer Singh also reacted to the story and wrote, “Tota sir! You are just so, so special! Warms my heart to hear people gushing about you.”

The film has received appreciation for the way it has addressed various stereotypes concerning Bengali people in a humorous but sensitive manner. It also talks about various other social issues like feminism which has been lauded by the audience. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in cinemas.

