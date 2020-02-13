Ranveer Singh is a total Gully Star as he continues to soar high on his magazine cover of Outlook

Ranveer Singh is going places and for that, the actor continues to receive loads of love and adulation. Check him out on the cover of Outlook magazine.

has emerged as one of the finest actors of his times and while he continues to garner a lot of applause for all the work he has done so far, we can't wait for him to soar new heights with all the work that lays ahead of him. Ranveer Singh has had a good 2019 and while we are all looking forward to what is in store, we continue to get updates on what he is up to and well, right now, he has rightly earned himself a break with wife .

Ranveer's sense of style has been yet another attraction that has kept him in the news for the longest time and we see no reason why he doesn't deserve to be there because cmon, who can slay all hose fancy outfits that he has been slaying so far. And today, he has our attention as he has made it to the cover of yet another magazine and the Gully Star as they are calling him is giving out major boss vibes with that look of his.

(ALSO READ: Akshay, Ayushmann, Hrithik, Ranveer, Shahid or Vicky: Who will win the Filmfare Best Actor Award? COMMENT)

Meanwhile, the actor has recently wrapped up the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and while we cannot wait to see more of him from this film, all eyes are on his upcoming film, '83, Kapil Dev's biopic. We will also see him in 's multi-starrer Takht, and we cannot wait to know more about his line up of films ahead.

Credits :Instagram

Read More