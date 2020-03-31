Ranveer Singh totally relates to Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar's reply on being a Sindhi; Watch Video

Karan Johar shares another cute video of daughter Roohi having high tea with Hiroo Johar. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others react to Hiroo's reply to Karan.

has been having a gala time with his kids Yash and Roohi while being quarantined at home. The filmmaker has been posting some amazing and cute videos of his kids daily on his Instagram account. After sharing Yash's adorable reply on who would take Coronavirus away, recently, Karan has shared a video of his little girl Roohi having 'high tea' with her grandmother and Karan's mom Hiroo Johar. In the video, Roohi who is all dressed up in pink and a cute hairband on her head is busy having french fries with her grandmother who is all decked up in blue for the High Tea.

Karan asks Roohi where is Yash to which she replies he is in the washroom. Karan further asks Roohi who got her the new hairband, to which she replies, “Dadaa”. Karan replies, “Ya obviously because I get my love for diamonds from my Sindhi mother.” Karan moving his camera towards his mother asks her about her Sindhi lineage. To this she says, “I think we are the best communities in the world.” As soon as Karan posted the video, celebrities started showering hearts and commenting on the post. While Farah Khan said, "Lov hiroo", commented, "Dining with Dada." , who is also a Sindhi commented, "HIROO KNOWS IT !"

(Also Read: Karan Johar's son Yash says Amitabh Bachchan can take away Coronavirus; Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma love it)

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to get back to shoot for his upcoming film Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, , Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor after the lockdown. Until last week, there were reports doing rounds that Karan Johar's Takht may have been shelved owing to several reasons. However, as per exclusive sources, Pinkvilla has learned that Karan’s directorial about the Mughal era has not been shelved and will be made.

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More