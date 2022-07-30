Ranveer Singh touches his sister & mother's feet at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022; Fans call him 'sanskari munda'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting caliber that we are all aware of, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event he is a part of. He is very supportive and makes it a point to hype everyone in the movie industry. The actor walked the ramp with his better half last night.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the show-stoppers of this years Mijwan Fashion Show event that was held in the suburbs of Mumbai. The event was a star studded affair with personalities like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Boney Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and others gracing the gala evening. Ranveer and Deepika wore exquisitely designed outfits, walked the ramp and also posed for the shutterbugs. Ranveer Singh was also caught kissing his mother and sister on their cheeks and touching their feet, as a mark of gratitude.

Ranveer’s gesture towards his mother and sister received lots of love from fans and well wishers. One of the fans also called Ranveer a ‘Sanskari Munda’ because despite reaching the heights of success, he has not forgotten his roots.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, directed by star director Rohit Shetty, which releases in Christmas 2022. After that, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, directed by Karan Johar. The release date for the film is still being contemplated. The makers recently wrapped Alia Bhatt’s schedule and the film should be wrapped in the days to come.

