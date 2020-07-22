  1. Home
Ranveer Singh treats fans with a stylish monochrome picture and his swag will drive away your mid week blues

Ranveer Singh, who often makes the heads turn with his stunning Instagram posts, shared a monochrome picture which is once again winning the hearts.
Think about the most talked about actors in Bollywood and Ranveer Singh will certainly top the list. The actor, who made his debut with 2010 release Band Baaja Baraat, has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry with his impeccable acting skills, stylish looks and swag. Besides, Ranveer is most loved by his fans for the way he surprises them on social media with his stunning pics. Undoubtedly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor doesn’t miss a chance to take the internet by a storm every time he shares a post on Instagram.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing drool-worthy posts, Ranveer posted another picture of himself which made our hearts skip a beat. It was a monochrome picture wherein he was seen flaunting his cherubic smile and was wearing a sweatshirt with an overcoat and a stylish pair of sunglasses. It looked like this was a throwback picture but Ranveer did make the ladies go weak on their knees with his swag once again. He captioned the image as, “Aur btao yaar”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aur batao yaar

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Besides, he will also be seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janvhi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. To note, Takht will chronicle the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh which will be played by Vicky and Ranveer respectively.

