Ranveer Singh turned down Kabir Singh due of THIS reason; Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalls being warned against casting Shahid Kapoor

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, preparing for the release of his upcoming film Animal, reflected on the challenging experience of adapting Arjun Reddy into Hindi as Kabir Singh. He mentioned that he has no intention of doing another remake and disclosed that not everyone supported the decision to cast Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. He also revealed that Shahid’s role was first pitched to Ranveer Singh and mentioned why the actor turned down the role.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why Ranveer Singh denied the role of Kabir Singh

During a recent interaction with iDream Media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned that remaking a movie that had such a broad audience isn't a simple job, and it can be quite 'painful' at times. He continued saying that he kept receiving calls from Mumbai to work on the remake. Initially, it was proposed to Ranveer Singh, and he wanted to collaborate with him. However, Ranveer eventually decided not to do it, as the content was too dark for him at that time. He said, “First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on casting Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

After Ranveer denied, they approached Shahid for the role of Kabir Singh. However, there were doubts and hesitations among people, Vanga mentioned. He further mentioned that there were concerns about Shahid's track record, as none of his solo films had crossed Rs 100 crore at that time, with his highest being Rs 65 crore. People used to say that Telugu movies typically do business in the range of Rs 55 crore to Rs 65 crore, and there were doubts about why they were choosing Shahid for the role.

If it were Ranveer, they believed the box office performance would be better. However Sandeep stated that he was always confident about Shahid because he is a fantastic actor. He said, “But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor.”

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal

The highly anticipated film of the year, Animal, is creating a buzz. It marks the first-time collaboration between South director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor. In addition to the main cast, the movie features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others.