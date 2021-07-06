Ranveer Singh turns 36: Here's how the star is breaking the internet with his casual yet dapper look; See PICS

Ranveer Singh dropped UBER cool pictures of himself on the photo-sharing application. Scroll below to see.

Hours before turning 36, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star took to his Instagram to drop a trail of pictures. Known for his quirky getups, Ranveer yet again nailed his casual look. His new jaw-dropping look will leave you gasping for breath. The star donned a multi-coloured jersey jacket with signature Gucci print on it. He adorned it with a basic white t-shirt. Ranveer’s stylish shades stole his entire look.

The new post of the star quickly grabbed his followers’ attention. Many fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. Others wrote, “Looking damn handsome”, “Our Gucci champ”, “Favourite man”, “Outstanding”, “Handsome” and more. Actress Dia Mirza also dropped unicorn emojis on Ranveer’s post. The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ star Ranveer often stays in headlines owing to his style statements. The Bollywood fashion icon recently grabbed eyeballs as he posted some pictures, sporting an eccentric Gucci co-word set. The actor broke the internet with his dapper look.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Ranveer has some impressive projects lined up. The superstar will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s much awaited ’83’ where he will play the role of Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the journey of how the Indian Cricket Team won the 1983 World Cup. Meanwhile, he has also shot for a comedy with Rohit Shetty called ‘Cirkus’ co-starring Pooja Hegde. This isn’t all. Ranveer has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama ‘Takht’ along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

