Ranveer Singh turns on the Binge mode due to Coronavirus lockdown but we want to see Deepika Padukone too

Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of his binge mode but Deepika Padukone is nowhere to be found. Have a look at the story he shared on Instagram.

The entire country has gone on lockdown for the next 21 days amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and so, there is nothing to do but eat sleep and repeat. However, thanks to the internet and all the available content online that people have a source of entertainment to get through this period of social distancing and quarantining themselves. And well, both and have been giving out regular updates of what has been up with them and there's a new one out today.

Ranveer and Deepika have both been active on social media now that they have time to do so and while Deepika has kickstarted a fun series of productivity in the time of COVID 19, Ranveer keeps sharing photos, throwbacks, and so many other things. And today, Ranveer shared a photo of his where he used the GIF that showed how the binge mode is now on, and while we bet everyone is up to it as well, we are wondering where is Deepika and what is up with her. Are you too? Drop your comments in the section below.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post sans Deepika Padukone here:

Meanwhile, shoots have all been stalled and movies have been postponed which leaves us waiting to see both of them return to the screens once again and a little longer than everyone had expected. Deepika's last film Chhapaak, however, did well with the audiences and even though it did not get big numbers, it did create quite the buzz.

