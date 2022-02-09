Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader for Deepika Padukone, jams on Gehraiyaan's 'Beqaaboo' with her

Ever since the new song Beqaaboo from Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan has got released, the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer song created a buzz around the town. The song is all about Deepika and Siddhant’s growing chemistry that keeps growing in every scene. The peppy number is sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Savera. And, it seems like Ranveer Singh too cannot keep calm after listening to his wife’s latest song. He shared over a minute-long video on Instagram while grooving with Deepika to the latest song.

In the video, Ranveer and Deepika were in a car while jamming to Beqaaboo. They were seen having fun while dancing and lip-syncing to the new peppy number. While sharing the 1 minute and 42 second-long video, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, “All the cool kids are doing it @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan #beqaaboo.” Actress Diana Penty also reacted to their sweet video. The couple’s fans too could not stop gushing over them as they flooded the comment section with their sweet comments. A fan wrote, “The coolest kid on the block.”

Watch video here

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan will release on 11 February on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It also has actor Dhairya Karwa in a pivotal role. Ever since its teaser was released, the movie has garnered lots of praise from fans and well-wishers. The movie’s first song, Doobey, had also received appreciation from fans.

