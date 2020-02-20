Ranveer Singh turns into a fireball of sunshine in THIS photo but his cute smile causes ‘Bawal’ among fans

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a photo of his sun-kissed avatar. The ‘83 star won hearts with his cute smile. Check it out.

Actor began his Thursday on a happy note by sharing his sun-kissed avatar with fans on social media. The star of Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently returned to Mumbai after bagging a Best Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards 2020 for Gully Boy and was on cloud nine post that. The star has been gearing up for the release of his sports drama ‘83 with Kabir Khan and a day back, Ranveer shared the first look of as Romi Dev from the upcoming film.

On Thursday, Ranveer took to Instagram to drop a new photo of himself and fans of the star surely were left in awe. In the photo, Singh looked like a ray of sunshine but his cute smile seemed to have impressed everyone. The ‘83 star can be seen clad in a white tee as he posed with his arms wide open to welcome the sunshine. Ranveer’s sunkissed avatar surely will drive away your mid-week blues. The ‘83 star captioned the photo with a ‘sun’ emoticon.

Singh’s photo impressed not just the netizens but also several actors commented on his photo. Richa Chadha commented on it and called Ranveer, ‘Beeba Munda.’

Check out Ranveer Singh's photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after launching the posters of ‘83 at a grand event in Chennai, Ranveer shared Deepika’s first look as Romi Dev on social media a day back which left netizens in awe of the star couple. Ranveer will be seen playing Kapil Dev in the sports drama and it will be Deepika and his first film after their marriage. It has been shot in the UK and for the same, Ranveer spent 10 days with Kapil Dev before leaving for the shoot. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the screens on April 10, 2020. Apart from this, Ranveer will begin shooting for Takht in March.

