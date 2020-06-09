Ranveer Singh turns into a journalist & quizzes Ayushmann Khurrana about his experience of working with Big B

During Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram Live, Ranveer Singh asked the actor about his experience of working with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

Since B-town celebs, just like all of us, are quarantined at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, they have been going live on Instagram to interact with their fans and recently, when Ayushmann Khurrana went Live on Instagram, crashed his live chat and one of the first questions that the Gully Boy asked Ayushmann was about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo.

Well, Gulabo Sitabo will see Ayushmann and Big B share screen space for the first time and this Shoojit Sircar’s film is the first film to release on OTT amid the lockdown. Ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, the buzz around the film is at an all time high and seeing Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan’s Tom and Jerry antics in the trailer is something that has us all excited. And just like us, even Ranveer Singh is excited to see the two share screen space and therefore, one of the first questions that Ranveer asked Ayushmann when he crashed his chat was his experience of working with Big B because it is every actor’s dream to work with Big B. Ranveer’s question read, “Nation Wants to Know - how was your experience working with amitabh bachan…”

Well, we are sure that throughout the shooting of the film, Ayushmann was have a fan moment to be working with Amit ji. That said, talking about Gulabo Sitabo, the film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar, and the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Shrishti Shrivastava. Gulabo Sitabo is slated to release on an OTT platform on June 12, 2020

