Ranveer Singh turns photographer for Deepika Padukone as she plays piano amid self quarantine break; See PHOTO

Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh revealed that wife Deepika Padukone is teaching herself how to play the piano during the self-quarantine time.

Gully Boy star revealed that wife is teaching herself how to play the piano during the self-quarantine time amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Bajirao Mastani actor answered a fan question during a question and answer round on his Instagram account. The Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh turns photographer as he shared a beautiful black and white picture of wife Deepika Padukone playing the piano. Interestingly, the picture sees Deepika Padukone's magazine cover frame kept on top of the piano. The stunning magazine cover is from the year 2016. As seen in the picture, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress looks ravishing on the cover of the magazine.

The Simmba actor also answered many questions thrown at him by his fans and followers. One fan happened to ask him what he ate today. The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actor Ranveer Singh replied saying Biryani and also shared a picture. The fans are delighted every time Ranveer shares candid pictures of him and wife Deepika Padukone. The duo is one of the most loved couples from Bollywood. The question and answer round by Ranveer Singh was a fun session as the fans got to ask Ranveer some interesting questions. Ranveer did not hold back and answered the fan questions very candidly.

Check out the picture shared by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram story:

The Gunday actor had shared a picture on his Instagram account wherein he and Deepika were participating in the Janta Curfew. The picture sees Deepika Padukone clapping hands to thank all the heroes who are working hard to control the spread of Coronavirus.

(ALSO READ: Janta Curfew Mumbai: Sea link, Marine Drive wear deserted look as people stay indoors amid Covid 19 outbreak)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More