Ranveer Singh turns ‘shayar’, recreates Aamir Khan & Sonali Bendre’s scene from Sarfarosh with actress

Ranveer Singh’s social media game is on fire. One of the most popular actors, Ranveer has impressed his fans with several note-worthy performances on the silver screen. However, apart from entertaining them with his movies, the actor also keeps his fans interested and engaged with his social media posts. He is quite active on Instagram, where he often treats fans to glimpses of his energetic and vivacious personality. Speaking of which, some time back, he shared a video on the platform, recreating a scene with Sonali Bendre, from the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh.

A few minutes back, Ranveer took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the dance reality show DID Li’l Masters Season 5, where he is promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The show is judged by Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. In the video shared by Sonali, the actress starts lip-syncing to her lines from Sarfarosh, where she requests Aamir’s character to recite a shayari. Ranveer lip-syncs to Aamir’s lines and says, “Arz hai, dawa bhi kaam naa aaye, koyi duaa naa lage, dawa bhi kaam naa aaye, koyi duaa naa lage, mere khuda kisiko pyaar ki hawa naa lage.”

Here are the screengrabs from Ranveer Singh’s videos with Sonali Bendre:

Click HERE to watch Ranveer Singh’s video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, He will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

