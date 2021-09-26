Ranveer Singh turns umbrella boy for Ananya Panday; Don’t miss the cute nicknames they gave each other

Actor Ananya Panday is just 3 films old but she enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. Time and again, we see the star sending social media abuzz, be it for chronicling special moments of her life or raising temperature with alluring photos. On Saturday evening, once again the Khaali Peeli star left her Instagram family mesmerised with her latest funky picture alongside . Surprisingly, the Padmaavat actor turned umbrella boy for the Khaali Peeli star.

In her latest photo, Ananya can be seen donning a stylish green blazer set with matching shorts. Featuring two large pockets, Ananya broke the monotony of her look with purple heels. Way hair left open, minimalistic makeup and accessories completed Ananya’s look. However, what left fans surprised were the cute nicknames they gave each other.

While Ananya called him her ‘bestie Ran-Ran’, on the other hand Ranveer Singh in the comment section hailed as ‘Oh Nan-Nan!’. Ananya Panday captioned the photo as, “The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran.”

Take a look:

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more.

