Ranveer Singh Upcoming Movies 2020: From 83 to Takht, the actor is all set to take the screen with THESE films

Upcoming Movies: After having won the Best Actor Award for his last release Gully Boy , Ranveer Singh is all set to take over the silver screen once again with 4 projects in his pipeline. The actor has been impressing netizens with his out of the box performances in the last few films. Playing the role of Bittu Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, he proved his mettle in his debut film itself. Ranveer has lately given 6 hits in a row and soon more are to follow! Be it Khilji from Padmaavat or Murad from Gully Boy, Ranveer lives every character that he plays on the screen. The actor has some amazing projects lined up for this year as well.

1. '83

Stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh is all set to recreate the legendary 1983 Cricket World Cup match between India and West Indies where team India lifted the World Cup trophy owing to the incredible performance by Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan's '83. His first look from the sports drama has set the fans on a nostalgic ride and we can't wait to watch the film. It also stars who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Devi. '83 is slated for April 10, 2020 release.

2. Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh swept us off our feet with his massy act in Simmba. After entertaining us in the cop drama, the actor is to reprise his character and play a cameo role in the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe, titled Sooryavanshi . The film stars as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and brings Akshay Kumar , , and Ranveer Singh in a frame in one of the climax scenes. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 27, 2020.

3. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh plays the titular role in the comedy-drama and is seen as a Gujarati man who fights for equality between men and women in society. The first look poster of Ranveer has stirred up a storm on the internet and fans can't wait to watch Ranveer tickle our funny bones once again. The actor is extremely witty in real life, thus, fans expect side-splitting humour in the film. It will hit the screens in 2020.

4. Takht

ropes in Ranveer Singh to play Dara Shikoh in his magnum opus. Playing the elder son of Emperor Shahjahan, Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh will be seen locking horns with his brother Aurangzeb played by Vicky Kaushal in hunger for the throne. Intertwined between love, family and the enmity between his two sons, Anil Kapoor as Shahjahan is unable to hold his family together. The film boasts of a rich star ensemble starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and in prominent roles. It is slated for 2021 release.

