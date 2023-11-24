Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor's goofy throwback selfie with Anupam Kher is unmissable

Anupam Kher who is currently gearing up for the release of The Freelancer - The Conclusion recently shared a nostalgic group photo on Instagram, featuring himself along with Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor. The 68-year-old actor is active on social media, often updating fans about his projects and extending festive wishes. In his latest Instagram post, Anupam Kher wrote a heartfelt note, expressing why the photo brought back memories of the 1968 film Padosan.

Anupam Kher shares a throwback picture with Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor

Today Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious throwback picture with popular actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor. Leaving the task of creating a suitable caption for the post to the netizens, Anupam Kher mentioned why the picture reminds him of the film Padosan.

He wrote, “Caption this pic: I don’t know why this pic of #Ranveer #Varun and #Arjun taken few years back reminds me of the film #Padosan. May be the madness created here. Also don’t miss #Arjun ponting to the poster of #DrDang from the movie #Karma! #ActorsLife #Friends #Fun.”

The photo captured Anupam Kher in the center, with the picture taken by Ranveer Singh. Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan showcased funny expressions. The Gunday co-stars even attempted a pout, and Varun made a funny face. Anupam Kher, wearing a smile, joined in the fun with the youthful and energetic actors.

Arjun Kapoor was seen pointing towards a movie poster featuring Anupam Kher in his iconic role as Dr. Dang from the 1986 film Karma. Other film posters adorned the wall behind them.

Anupam Kher on The Freelancer - The Conclusion

Renowned actor Anupam Kher, who is set to appear in the upcoming web series titled The Freelancer - The Conclusion alongside Mohit Raina, talked about his role, Dr. Khan. He described the character as complex and with various dimensions. He mentioned that in the initial part, viewers will see Aliya facing challenges, and in the second part, the focus will shift to the extraction mission.

He further added, “I am sure the fast-paced action and gripping suspense will leave the audiences at the edge of their seats.”

