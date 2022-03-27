Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan are impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his first look from the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ and left the internet in a tizzy. In the poster, the actor was seen flaunting his eight-pack abs. Fans were left impressed by the actor's physical transformation and they rushed to the comment section and praised the actor. One fan commented, "How does he look so fit at 56,” while another fan added, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this." Apart from fans, Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, and others bombarded the actor with compliments.



Sharing the post on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….(You can stop Shah Rukh but how will you stop Pathaan… I will make abs and apps, both)”. Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan rushed to the comment section and dropped fire emoticons on Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Pathaan. Farah Khan also commented, “This is just beautiful..so jealous its not for my film.” Earlier, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan re-shared King Khan’s pic and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting the film in Spain. It is reported that the team is likely to wrap the Spain schedule soon. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25 next year.

