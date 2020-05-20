Ranveer Singh with Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor for Andaz Apna Apna remake; Pick your Amar & Prem? COMMENT
One of the classic cult films of Bollywood is Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna. The comedy film about 2 guys, Amar and Prem is one of the best cult films ever made. The two friends want to marry rich and for it, they go to woo Raveena and Karisma. What happens in the process of wooing them, is the hilarious tale of the film. While back then, when the film released, it didn’t do well. But, now it is a cult comedy. Several times we’ve heard rumours of a remake of the same and Ranveer Singh has been a constant in those as one of the characters.
However, a report a while back stated that along with Ranveer Singh, makers had Varun Dhawan in mind. Varun has already proved his mettle in several films and his comic timing is extremely good. Besides, Ranveer too has a flair for comedy and would be perfect to play the character of the cult classic. While nothing further was heard about the rumours of Varun and Ranveer being approached for the Andaz Apna Apna remake, we’d like to know from you, would you like to see Ranveer and Varun as your Amar and Prem?
Furthermore, a report that came last year in an entertainment daily stated that the director of the original film, Rajkumar Santoshi may be contemplating a remake of Andaz Apna Apna but with Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor. While the report surely left fans excited to see Ranbir and Ranveer together on the screen as Amar and Prem, many didn’t wish the classic to be touched. Nothing was confirmed about the same, but we’d sure love to see both Ranveer and Ranbir share screen space someday and if it would be for the cult comedy remake, it might just be even more amazing. Both the reports about the Andaz Apna Apna remake had Ranveer as a common factor, so we’d like to know from you, who would you like to see with him among Varun and Ranbir?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Hopefully Bollywood becomes creative and do something about story’s. Stupid story’s like PK koi creativity nahin aya to upar wale ko bekaar banadiya, shameful.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No more remakes please?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Why to ruin a nice old movie again
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Ranbir and ranveer
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Ranbir looks too old now
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Noo they look old for this cast new actors someone who is younger & more charming
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ranveer and ranbir even though a lot is people will disagree I think they have a good bromance and both are really talented but ranveer singh must be in it
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Varun and ranveer
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Obviously varun and ranveer! They are the most energetic actors! Their jodi will be superhit!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
anyone is ok..but Ranveer is must :)
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ranbir and Ranveer
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Nope ranveer and ranbir because they can both actually act
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Only Ranveer and Varun 's Jodi
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Ranveer and varun
Anonymous 3 hours ago
I know many ppl will say Ranveer & Ranbir or any other actor but still I'll go for Ranveer and Varun.