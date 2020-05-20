Ranveer Singh with Varun Dhawan or Ranbir Kapoor for Andaz Apna Apna remake; Pick your Amar & Prem? COMMENT

One of the cult films in Bollywood is Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna. We’d like to ask you if the film’s remake was to be made today, who would you like to see with Ranveer Singh among Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor? Tell us in the comments.

One of the classic cult films of Bollywood is and starrer Andaz Apna Apna. The comedy film about 2 guys, Amar and Prem is one of the best cult films ever made. The two friends want to marry rich and for it, they go to woo Raveena and Karisma. What happens in the process of wooing them, is the hilarious tale of the film. While back then, when the film released, it didn’t do well. But, now it is a cult comedy. Several times we’ve heard rumours of a remake of the same and has been a constant in those as one of the characters.

However, a report a while back stated that along with Ranveer Singh, makers had in mind. Varun has already proved his mettle in several films and his comic timing is extremely good. Besides, Ranveer too has a flair for comedy and would be perfect to play the character of the cult classic. While nothing further was heard about the rumours of Varun and Ranveer being approached for the Andaz Apna Apna remake, we’d like to know from you, would you like to see Ranveer and Varun as your Amar and Prem?

Furthermore, a report that came last year in an entertainment daily stated that the director of the original film, Rajkumar Santoshi may be contemplating a remake of Andaz Apna Apna but with Ranveer and . While the report surely left fans excited to see Ranbir and Ranveer together on the screen as Amar and Prem, many didn’t wish the classic to be touched. Nothing was confirmed about the same, but we’d sure love to see both Ranveer and Ranbir share screen space someday and if it would be for the cult comedy remake, it might just be even more amazing. Both the reports about the Andaz Apna Apna remake had Ranveer as a common factor, so we’d like to know from you, who would you like to see with him among Varun and Ranbir?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

Credits :Pinkvilla

