Ranveer Singh vibes to RRR's new 'Naatu Naatu' song; Calls Ram Charan 'an absolute beast'

The cinematic marvel 'RRR,' directed by S.S Rajamouli, will be released in theatres soon. The trailers have piqued the interest of the viewers. It seems like Ranveer Singh is a major fan of the film, as he couldn't contain his delight during a live session. With its exciting song 'Naatu Naatu,' 'RRR' has piqued the interest of the audience. The major actors, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, have given an enthusiastic performance for the song.

Ranveer Singh couldn't stop himself from calling Ram Charan a beast while complimenting him. During his live session on social media, the actor sang the film's 'Naatu Naatu song,' and the audience seemed to like the chaotic and exciting music. Ranveer Singh appears to be a big admirer of Ram Charan's work and has appreciated it for a long time. Even Megastar Chiranjeevi ecstatically tweeted a clip of Ranveer praising the song and quoted him, “#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial

Check the tweet:

RRR, a Telugu-language period drama helmed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, is set to make its theatrical release on 25th March 2022. RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. This S.S Rajamouli directorial is penned by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Legendary music director MM Keeravani is composing tunes for the movie.

