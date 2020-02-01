Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal share first glimpse of Karan Johar’s Takht; Here’s when it will hit the screens

Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar’s megastarrer Takht. The release date of the film was revealed with a first glimpse. Check it out.

After a long wait, ’s film Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, is back in the news. On Saturday, Dharma Productions shared the first glimpse of the film and announced Takht’s release date with voice over of Ranveer and Vicky. The epic saga reportedly will star Ranveer as Dara Shikoh and Vicky as Aurangzeb and Anil will be seen playing Shah Jahan. The battle for the throne will be seen between Vicky and Ranveer.

Ranveer took to Twitter and shared a video with a caption, “Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan JoharProduced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta Screenplay by Sumit RoyStarring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021.” The video features the throne of the King and we hear first Vicky saying “Mughal shehzaadon ke liye Takht ka rasta, apnon ke taboot se hoke jata tha.” Ranveer then cuts in and says, “Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jata, toh Hindostan ka itihaas kuch aur hota.”

The film will bring together one of the biggest cast and the recce of the film was recently completed. Karan and his team first headed to Rajasthan and then outside India to handpick locations for the epic film.

Over the past few days, Vicky too has been sharing videos and photos while learning to ride a horse for the film. Often Ranveer and Alia were also snapped at Karan’s office which always used to add to the excitement of the film. As per reports, the film will go on floors in March 2020. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi Kapoor also had stated that she had started preparing for Takht way long back and had started Urdu and Kathak classes too. Kareena too will be seen in the film in a never-seen-before avatar and she has said in several interviews that she is excited about the film. She will be seen playing Jahanara Begum in the film. Kareena had mentioned in an interview with Filmfare that at that time Shah Jahan had taken every decision after seeking council from Jahanara and hence, her role is extremely important. The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and as per the announcement, it will be released on December 24, 2021.

