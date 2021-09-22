Ranveer Singh to Vijay Deverakonda, 5 Indian actors who will slay it if they were invited to the Met Gala

It has been a whole week since the Met Gala 2021 took place and dominated headlines as well as our social media timelines. This year, however, India represent and Jonas had to give the gala a skip due to the Covid-19 pandemic and shoot schedules.

Desi netizens went all out and did not limit themselves when it came to creative memes. One Indian star who began trending immediately was . Netizens couldn't help but tweet how Ranveer casually slays even his regular look or red carpet looks in India. From Ranveer's eccentric looks to Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda's dapper looks, the men would definitely up the game.

We decided to round up five Indian actors who we think would totally slay it at the Met Gala if they were to receive an invite. Check it out:

Ranveer Singh

As for the female actors, fashionista Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan would be our top choices. Not everyone may be in love with Sonam Kapoor's onscreen performances, but they sure love her style. Her sister Rhea Kapoor often works her magic on Sonam and the actress slays it on the Cannes red carpet every year.

Allu Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When it comes to Kareena, the doting mum of two isn't scared of taking a risk and experimenting with something unusual or outside her comfort zone. Kareena would definitely pull out all stops and play to the theme if she made it to the MET Gala.

ALSO READ: Desi netizens root for Ranveer Singh at Met Gala; Say he will 'eat Hollywood' at the red carpet