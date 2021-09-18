Ranveer Singh is a vision in white in his latest PIC and it will make you skip a heartbeat

Ranveer Singh sure knows how to keep his fans hooked on his Instagram page. He may not be quite regular in posting his pictures on his Instagram handle but whenever he does, Ranveer makes it up for all the times he did not stay active. The actor posted a stunning picture of him smiling and posing in his white attire. The actor is known for his over the top fashion choices but it is very rare that he is seen in simple attire and today is one of those times.

Taking to his Instagram handle Ranveer Singh posted a picture of him wearing a plain white tee and looking stunning. His hair was neatly done, he was wearing diamond studs and he looked away from the camera as he pasted a faint smile on his face. The actor also had a trimmed beard and moustache look. Sharing this picture, he posted a white heart emoji in the caption. The moment the Gully Boy actor posted this picture, fans took to the comments section to shower love. From posting love-struck emojis to red heart emoji’s fans could not stop praising the actor and his look.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite . This movie will see stepping on the director’s seat after many years.

The actor also has 83 in the pipeline in which he would be playing the character of Kapil Dev and his wife would be seen opposite him.

