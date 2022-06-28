Ranveer Singh is waiting for his wife Deepika Padukone to comment on his post; BFF Arjun Kapoor responds

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. Currently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been hitting headlines, and rightly so, as he is all set to make his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls. The actor is married to the gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone and from their sizzling onscreen chemistry to their off-screen equations, social media PDA, everything about Ranveer and Deepika tends to make the headlines. They never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals.

Interestingly, the Bajirao Mastani actor ended up making the headlines today as he shared a monochrome picture of himself on his Instagram. The actor looked absolutely hot in the picture. Meanwhile, it was not the picture that grabbed the attention, but his caption that read: “Waiting for my wife to comment…” Well, don’t know about Deepika, but his BFF Arjun Kapoor replied to his post commenting: “Clean and lean.”

Have a look at Ranveer’s post:

Arjun's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak in the lead. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023.

He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.