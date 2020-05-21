Ranveer Singh wants to play Karan Johar in 'An Unsuitable Boy' and we want to see it happen

Ranveer Singh sure had a fun time hanging around Karan Johar's live chat on Instagram but this little something sure has our attention and how. Read on to know more.

has this astounding persona that is sure to rub off everyone and anyone who ever sees him, and well, it looks like he cannot quite contain it even online as everyone stays at home during the lockdown. The actor has been keeping up with so many things and time and again, he keeps giving us glimpses into what is he up to, the latest being his workout session which had fans gushing over him yet again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has also been sliding into live sessions of others and comment section of various other celebrities. It looks like today was 's turn as he got talking about a couple of things during his live chat. The actor went on to call Ranveer the Indian Richard Gere and we bet many might agree given the similarities that the two enjoy. Another something that came to our attention and has stayed in our minds is Ranveer suggesting that he should play Karan's role in a film adaptation of his book An Unsuitable Boy and it sure sounds appealing.

KJo was also joined by mother Hiroo Johar and he went on to tell her, 'aunty Koki khilao,' which is a Sindhi dish as many might know, but is also aimed at Kartik Aaryan as the actor was also a part of the live chat via comments and in fact, has a nickname called Koki. Hah, interesting much, indeed, isn't it?

For now, we are only looking forward to seeing the actor return to the screens soon with the work that he has ahead once things get better and everything kicks off.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s post as latter turns ‘Dinosaur’ in her quarantine video

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×