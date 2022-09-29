Ranveer Singh wants to reunite with Deepika Padukone on-screen: She and I have both had a personal evolution

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood currently. As a couple, they often set couple goals and never fail in making the hearts of their fans melt with their mushy posts and love for each other. The 83 star often goes overboard in expressing his love for his beautiful wife and he did that yet again when he could not stop praising Deepika and opened up about their relationship.

Ranveer Singh made an appearance at an event yesterday and went gaga over his wife Deepika Padukone. When asked about their relationship with Deepika the Gunday actor quipped, "Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika." He further added that he desires to share the screen once again with his wife. "The last time I performed with Deepika in depth, was in 2014-2015. She and I have both had a personal evolution since then in our individual capacities as people and as actors. I think it would be really interesting to explore the co-actor dynamic with her. I hope we get an opportunity," added Ranveer.