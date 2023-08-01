Ranveer Singh was a 'wreck' when he shot Dola Re Dola sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Here's why

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on the big screen on July 28 and so far it has gathered a lot of love from the audience. While fans are appreciating many scenes, one of them is the Dola Re Dola sequence which features Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury. To this, Vaibhavi Merchant, who has choreographed the Dhindhora Baje Re song of the film, revealed some interesting insights.

Ranveer was a ‘wreck’ at the time of Dola Re Dola; shared Vaibhavi Merchant

In a conversation with India Today, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant shared that when she sent the video of the choreography of Dola Re Dola to Ranveer Singh, he was a “wreck”. The choreographer revealed Singh was “so nervous because he wasn’t trained in classical dance.” Moreover, Merchant also shared that it took about 30 to 40 days for both actors to get a hold of the steps. According to what was working and what wasn’t, there were many additions and subtractions in the choreography, as revealed by Merchant.

Apart from this, during the conversation, Merchant also confirmed that the period of training also included the rehearsal for the song Dhindhora Baje Re which made everybody nervous, but she told everybody that “there are no other ways to do it, you have to go through the grind.”

When does the Dola Re Dola sequence take place in RARKPK?

In the film, Dola Re Dola takes place just before the big showdown between Rani and Rocky’s father Tijori. Talking more about the sequence, Merchant said, “He understood and realised the gravity of this scene and sequence. He was nervous about whether he could pull it off. I wasn’t because I had choreographed it in a way that would complement his character. The character has almost three months of experience in the dance form in the movie as well, so we kept that in mind.”

Dola Re Dola from Devdas vs Dola Re Dola from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

When asked about the comparison between Saroj Khan’s Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas and Vaibhavi Merchant’s Dola Re Dola from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Merchant said that Karan Johar was clear on the idea of giving an ode to other filmmakers such as Yashraj Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others.

Meanwhile, speaking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

