Ranveer Singh was always Bappi Lahiri’s choice to play him in his biopic, say son Bappa

Bappi Lahiri was one of the most iconic singers of Bollywood. He has given such hits to the industry that some of them continue to rule party playlists even today. Although the popular singer is not with us anymore, his memories and songs will always stay with us. Imagine wouldn’t it be interesting to know everything about his life and to see his life on the silver screen? Well, the late singer’s son Bappa Lahiri recently revealed that he intends to make a biopic on his father. But, do you know Bappi Lahiri wanted Ranveer Singh to play him if a biopic was ever made on him?

Yes! You heard that right. Bappa Lahiri in an interview with India Today said that Bappi Lahiri always wanted Ranveer Singh to play him in his biopic. Talking more about the biopic, Bappa revealed that the late singer had expressed this desire some three to four weeks back when they were having meetings with directors and producers. Bappa further said that Bappi loved Ranveer and that he was his favourite. So he always wished that the Gully Boy actor did his biopic if at all somebody had to act.

Bappa Lahiri further revealed that they have not yet spoken to Bappi Lahiri as they still have to finish the writing and pre-production work. He said that they have not yet gone to a stage where they approach the actor. Talking about Ranveer, Bappa said that he has the same qualities as the late singer and he is a big fan of the singer and really respects him. So even Bappa feels that Ranveer would be perfect to play Bappi Lahiri in his biopic. What do you think?

