Ranveer Singh was high on josh, Deepika Padukone looked pretty at Ambani's Ganesh Visarjan festivities; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The duo started dating while shooting for their first film together Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela and later the two tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy, and have been happily married ever since. From the duo's onscreen chemistry to their off-screen equation, and social media PDA, everything about Ranveer and Deepika makes headlines.

Speaking of which, on Thursday, Ranveer and Deepika were snapped last night along with the Ambani family at their Ganpati Visarjan festivities. Many videos are doing rounds on social media that show the two in a truck decked with flowers. Deepika and Ranveer were seen along with Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Radhika Merchant among many others. In the video, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor can be seen dancing to the Agneepath song Deva Shree Ganesha, while his wife Deepika remained seated on a bench and enjoyed her time.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika's video:

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's 83. This marks their film together post-marriage. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, which is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) and was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Anniyan.

On the other hand, Deepika has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

