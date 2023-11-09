Ranveer Singh 'was really serious' about Deepika Padukone, says Gulshan Devaiah as he revisits Ram Leela shoot

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela hit the big screen in 2013 and reportedly, it marked the start of the fairytale love story of actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Notably, actor Gulshan Devaiah was also a part of the film and recently, he went into a flashback and recalled witnessing the love story. He also mentioned how he could see Ranveer falling head over heels in love with Deepika.

During a recent interview with Jist Townhall, Devaiah recalled how he witnessed the love story blooming between the Ram Leela actors and said how initially, he could see Ranveer falling in love with Deepika Padukone but believed that she won’t love him back.

Delving on the topic, Gulshan said, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

Gulshan Devaiah was also questioned if their real-life chemistry was displayed on the screen and to this, the Duranga star replied, “They are professional actors. The real chemistry is not seen on screen. We can’t put that on screen.”

Ranveer Singh on how he proposed to Deepika Padukone

The IT couple made the promise of forever to one another in 2018. During their appearance in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 8 earlier, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star revealed that he proposed to Padukone in Maldives during their vacation.

The fairytale proposal took place right in the middle of the sea and that’s when Ranveer Singh popped the 'Will you marry me?' question with a ring amid the picturesque landscape, as per the actor.

Delving on the topic further, Singh said that later, Deepika became emotional and said 'Yes', making him feel like ‘the King of the world’.

