Ranveer Singh wins hearts with his charming smile in new photos; Check out BFF Arjun Kapoor's LIT reaction
Keeping away from social media for the past few weeks amid the ongoing second wave of COVID 19, Ranveer Singh is now back with a bang and his recent photos have impressed netizens. On Thursday, the Simmba actor took to social media to share a series of new photos that showcased his casual style as well as his charming smile. Seeing the actor's photos, his close friend Arjun Kapoor was among the first ones to react and it was absolutely priceless.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared photos clad in a white tee and denim blue jacket. As he posed in front of a backdrop of a yellow wall, he smiled. The photos managed to leave netizens in awe of the Cirkus actor's smile and his casual look. Without captioning the photos, Ranveer shared these with his fans. Arjun went ahead and commented on the photo as well as the colour of the yellow wall behind Ranveer. He wrote, "Yellow yellow what a phelo."
Take a look:
Angad Bedi also commented on the photos and wrote, "Sohna munda @ranveersingh ranveereh!!!." Fans too started dropping heart emoticons in the comments. A fan wrote, "U are cute." Another wrote, "Hasta hua Noorani chehra." Another wrote, "My yellow baby."
On Wednesday, Ranveer shared another set of photos that evoked a flirty response from his wife Deepika Padukone. Just recently, Arjun reunited with his best friend Arjun in the city and shared a photo. He captioned it as, "Bharat Milap."
On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides this, Ranveer also has '83 lined up for release with Deepika Padukone. Other films that Ranveer has lined up are Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shankar's remake of Anniyan.
