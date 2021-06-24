  1. Home
Ranveer Singh wins hearts with his charming smile in new photos; Check out BFF Arjun Kapoor's LIT reaction

After staying away from social media for a few weeks, Ranveer Singh is back with a bang and his new photos have left netizens gushing. Now, Arjun Kapoor also has shared his take on them and it showcases their bond.
57611 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:38 am
Ranveer Singh photo Ranveer Singh wins hearts with his charming smile in new photos; Check out BFF Arjun Kapoor's LIT reaction (Pic Credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Keeping away from social media for the past few weeks amid the ongoing second wave of COVID 19, Ranveer Singh is now back with a bang and his recent photos have impressed netizens. On Thursday, the Simmba actor took to social media to share a series of new photos that showcased his casual style as well as his charming smile. Seeing the actor's photos, his close friend Arjun Kapoor was among the first ones to react and it was absolutely priceless. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared photos clad in a white tee and denim blue jacket. As he posed in front of a backdrop of a yellow wall, he smiled. The photos managed to leave netizens in awe of the Cirkus actor's smile and his casual look. Without captioning the photos, Ranveer shared these with his fans. Arjun went ahead and commented on the photo as well as the colour of the yellow wall behind Ranveer. He wrote, "Yellow yellow what a phelo." 

Take a look:

Angad Bedi also commented on the photos and wrote, "Sohna munda  @ranveersingh ranveereh!!!." Fans too started dropping heart emoticons in the comments. A fan wrote, "U are cute." Another wrote, "Hasta hua Noorani chehra." Another wrote, "My yellow baby." 

On Wednesday, Ranveer shared another set of photos that evoked a flirty response from his wife Deepika Padukone. Just recently, Arjun reunited with his best friend Arjun in the city and shared a photo. He captioned it as, "Bharat Milap." 

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides this, Ranveer also has '83 lined up for release with Deepika Padukone. Other films that Ranveer has lined up are Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shankar's remake of Anniyan.  

Also Read|Ranveer Singh’s ‘Bharat Milap’ with BFF Arjun Kapoor is what close friendships are made of; PIC

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Anonymous 1 day ago

PASSIONATE MAN.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Charming man.

Anonymous 1 day ago

king of love

Anonymous 1 day ago

handsome

Anonymous 1 day ago

J a waiting for Deepika's comment

Anonymous 1 day ago

Mine.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer is the best.

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am waiting for Deepika's comment.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Handsome.

Anonymous 1 day ago

best

Anonymous 1 day ago

charming

Anonymous 1 day ago

king of love

Anonymous 1 day ago

best singh is the king

Anonymous 1 day ago

looking god.

Anonymous 1 day ago

yuck. nope. overrated

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer is the great actor. Jealous RK puppy get lost

Anonymous 1 day ago

Idiot overrated is your RK

Anonymous 1 day ago

Overrated RK get lost

Anonymous 1 day ago

OVERRATED RK NEPO

