Ranveer Singh wins hearts of netizens as he protects a child crying in the crowd, WATCH video

The promotions of Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus are going on a magnanimous scale right now. Recently, on Sunday, Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty, and actor Varun Sharma paid a visit to Malad Masti Centre in Mumbai to promote their film. The cast and crew of the film were welcomed by a huge crowd with pomp and fervour. Cirkus promotions are no less than a festival, especially for those who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Amidst such high-scale promotions, Ranveer spotted a little child crying who was allegedly separated by his parents in the crowd.

Ranveer Singh wins hearts of netizens as he protects a child crying in the crowd Noticing this development, Ranveer sat on his knees and consoled the little child by giving him a warm hug. Minutes later, Ranveer picked up the child from the crowd and carried him on his shoulders. This video has now surfaced on social media that is melting the hearts of the netizens. One of the fan clubs of Ranveer Singh wrote, “Ranveer Singh picked up and carried a young child to protect him from the crowd at the @maladmastievent. Ranveer is a good soul that my heart can’t handle. Such a gem! #ranveersingh #maladmastifestival #cirkusthischristmas.” Another fan in the comments section wrote, “Awww Wowww that's so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you, Hero.” Soon, the child got in touch with his parents.