Ranveer Singh wins Super Stylish Mega Performer award, shares gratitude in his winning speech

On June 16, 2022, Pinkvilla organised its first-ever award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in Mumbai. The event celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. It was a star-studded event that was attended by many celebrities like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many others.

Ranveer Singh, who was a part of the event won the Carrera Presents Super Stylish Mega Performer. The Bajirao Mastani actor gave a heartwarming winning speech at the award show. In his speech, he said, "Gratitude is my superpower and I urge you to wake up every morning and count your blessings and be grateful for all that you have. I am grateful to be here today. Happy, healthy, receiving an honour from Kabir Khan, the man who gave me one of the greatest films (83) and performances. The crowning glory in my filmography." Further, the actor concluded and said that he is grateful to his team, and his stylists. "Every day we work tirelessly, to give you something good to look at," said Singh. He also thanked Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor for helping him with his fashion.

Watch video:

Apart from them, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nawazudddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, and Manushi Chhillar were also announced as the winners at the award function. To note, the jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons includes reputed names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for each category except the reader's choice of male and female categories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He will star next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus which will star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

