Ranveer Singh wishes his 'marshmallow' Deepika Padukone on her birthday by sharing an adorable childhood PIC

Ranveer Singh has wished his ladylove Deepika Padukone on her birthday through the medium of an adorable Instagram post. Check it out.

One of the most popular and stylish Bollywood divas, celebrates her 34th birthday today. The Chhapaak actress has been receiving birthday wishes from all over the country including her fans, well – wishers, family members and other colleagues from the film fraternity. Well, Deepika has already been receiving a lot of praises off late after the release of the trailer of her upcoming movie Chhapaak which is just a few days away from its release into the theatres.

Deepika has won millions of hearts once again by deciding to celebrate her birthday with acid attack victims instead of organizing a lavish party. She was also joined by her husband in the celebrations which were held in Lucknow. Ranveer has now shared an adorable throwback childhood picture of Deepika on his Instagram handle thereby wishing her on her birthday. He also goes on to call the Om Shanti Om actress his little marshmallow which is all things cute!

Check out Ranveer Singh’s wish for Deepika Padukone below:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating together for the fourth consecutive time in ’83 after Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. It happens to be a sports drama which has been directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. It also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and others in pivotal roles. ’83 happens to be one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of the year.

Credits :Instagram

