  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh wishes a speedy recovery to 'The Legend' Kapil Dev: Says 'He embodies strength and resilience'

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty this morning. Ranveer Singh, who will soon essay Kapil's role in '83, prayed for his speedy recovery.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 08:26 pm
Ranveer Singh and Kapil DevRanveer Singh wishes a speedy recovery to 'The Legend' Kapil Dev: Says 'He embodies strength and resilience'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will soon light up the screen as Kapil Dev in '83, took to social media to send out his speedy recovery wishes to the legendary cricketer as reports of his suffering a heart attack came out. Reports came in today that Kapil Dev had suffered a heart attack after which he was rushed to the hospital in New Delhi. As per Times Of India, the legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty after doctors evaluated him. As per recent reports, the cricketer is stable now. 

Taking to his Twitter account, Ranveer said that the legend stood for strength and resilience and that he wished him a speedy recovery. The '83 star wrote, "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience  Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man."  Not just Ranveer, the entire cricketing world including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and others wished that the legendary cricketer would get fit and fine soon. Even Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh, and others penned notes for his speedy recovery. 

Ranveer shared a bond with Kapil Dev when he was training to play him on screen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, ‘83. Ranveer even spent time with him at his house in New Delhi and the legend travelled to a training camp in Dharamshala to train the actor for the role in the film. On hearing the news, Ranveer shared his thoughts and wished the legend to get better soon. 

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's wish for Kapil Dev:

As per a statement from the hospital shared by NDTV sports, "Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days." Fans of Kapil Dev, have been praying for him on social media. Several of them have shared photos of the 1983 world cup winning captain and wished him speedy recovery. 

Also Read|Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh & others pray for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery post he suffers a heart attack 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh TwitterNDTV Sports/Times of India

You may like these
Kapil Dev REVEALS he feared for Ranveer Singh's fitness during the filming of '83; Here's Why
‘83: Ranveer Singh nails Kapil Dev's ‘Natraj Shot’ and leaves the former cricketer highly impressed
Deepika Padukone REVEALS what she likes about Romi Dev as she gears up to shoot for Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83
Ranveer Singh's FIRST LOOK in '83: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs are all praises for the star
Ranveer Singh’s '83 FIRST look as Kapil Dev leaves fans amazed by the uncanny resemblance; Read the reactions
Ranveer Singh’s FIRST look as Kapil Dev from ‘83 out; shares the pic of the Haryana Hurricane on his birthday
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement