Ranveer Singh wishes a speedy recovery to 'The Legend' Kapil Dev: Says 'He embodies strength and resilience'

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty this morning. Ranveer Singh, who will soon essay Kapil's role in '83, prayed for his speedy recovery.

Actor , who will soon light up the screen as Kapil Dev in '83, took to social media to send out his speedy recovery wishes to the legendary cricketer as reports of his suffering a heart attack came out. Reports came in today that Kapil Dev had suffered a heart attack after which he was rushed to the hospital in New Delhi. As per Times Of India, the legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty after doctors evaluated him. As per recent reports, the cricketer is stable now.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ranveer said that the legend stood for strength and resilience and that he wished him a speedy recovery. The '83 star wrote, "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man." Not just Ranveer, the entire cricketing world including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and others wished that the legendary cricketer would get fit and fine soon. Even Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Payal Ghosh, and others penned notes for his speedy recovery.

Ranveer shared a bond with Kapil Dev when he was training to play him on screen in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, ‘83. Ranveer even spent time with him at his house in New Delhi and the legend travelled to a training camp in Dharamshala to train the actor for the role in the film. On hearing the news, Ranveer shared his thoughts and wished the legend to get better soon.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's wish for Kapil Dev:

The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 23, 2020

As per a statement from the hospital shared by NDTV sports, "Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days." Fans of Kapil Dev, have been praying for him on social media. Several of them have shared photos of the 1983 world cup winning captain and wished him speedy recovery.

